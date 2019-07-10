|
John S. Drey, 74, of Dundalk, MD passed away on July 6, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Baltimore, MD of cancer. He was born on October 7, 1944 in Reading, PA. Son of the beloved late father Claude Alfred Drey and Anna Marie (Griesemer-Maiden) Drey of Reading, PA. John is survived by his brother Richard Drey and his wife Mary Ann, and his sister Susan Grillo and her husband Phil of Pennsylvania as well as numerous nieces and nephews. John Is also survived by long-term friend and partner, William Housman. John requested cremation and no services. He will be missed by all. Arrangements by Connelly Funeral Home of Essex.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019