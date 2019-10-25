|
John E. (Jack) Carroll, age 82, of Bel Air, MD passed away on October 20, 2019 at his home. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of John and Winifred (Gleason) Carroll and husband of the late Carol Carroll. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Coast Guard licensed Captain (100 tons or less). He worked most of his life as a chemist in the pharmaceutical and analytical chemistry industry and retired in 2014 from consulting work in the pharmaceutical industry. He was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church, Bel Air, the American Chemical Society and the American Sailing Association. Jack loved to write short stories, science fiction and children's stories, self-publishing many of his stories for his family. He loved gathering the family at the Outer Banks each summer and liked to take family and friends out sailing. He was an avid reader and enjoyed photography, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his sons, John B. (Barbara) Carroll of Annapolis and William (Susan) Carroll of Sudbury, MA; daughters, Joyce Carroll of Bel Air and Susan (Jeff) Andrews of Havre de Grace; grandchildren, Timothy & Daniel Carroll, Brendan & Brian Carroll, Erin Andrews, Julia Carroll and Abigail Andrews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Bel Air at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kaufman Cancer Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air, MD, 21014.
