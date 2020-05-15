John Edward Davis, 97, passed away May 12, 2020, at Seasons Hospice at Northwest Hospital. John was born May 11, 1923, to Robert and Virginia Davis of Baltimore, Maryland. He married the love of his life, Muncha Davis, February 8, 1947, and was the father of two daughters, Carole and Annette. John was a plumber for Local 48 for more than 30 years and continued as a member of Local 486. He enjoyed bus trips to the casino, playing video solitaire, and power walking the grounds at Charlestown Retirement Community. However, his greatest love was spending time with his family, who will miss him terribly. John was proud to serve in the 82nd Engineer Combat Battalion during World War II, and earned several campaign ribbons, including the D-Day Landing. He was awarded the Bronze Star for saving the life of his Captain. His giving spirit further manifested itself in his pledge to be an organ donor.
John was predeceased by his wife, Muncha. He is survived by his loving daughters, Annette Clingan (Joe) and Carole Policy (Jay); his beloved grandchildren, Todd Clingan (Carey), Jamie O'Connor (Rex), Amy Persenaire (Todd) and Holly Perella (Paul); and his cherished great-grandchildren, Mia, Cole and Eve O'Connor; Landon and Morgan Clingan; Sydney and Summer Perella and Dylan Persenaire.
Due to the Corona Virus, services will be private. For condolences, please
visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
John was predeceased by his wife, Muncha. He is survived by his loving daughters, Annette Clingan (Joe) and Carole Policy (Jay); his beloved grandchildren, Todd Clingan (Carey), Jamie O'Connor (Rex), Amy Persenaire (Todd) and Holly Perella (Paul); and his cherished great-grandchildren, Mia, Cole and Eve O'Connor; Landon and Morgan Clingan; Sydney and Summer Perella and Dylan Persenaire.
Due to the Corona Virus, services will be private. For condolences, please
visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.