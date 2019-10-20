Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for John Loritz
John E. Loritz

John E. Loritz Notice
Suddenly on October 17, 2019; John Edward Loritz, age 72, of Perry Hall; beloved husband of 50 years to Serafina Loritz; devoted father of John M. Loritz and wife Michelle, Allison Nadelhaft and husband Adam; cherished Pop Pop of Madison, Joshua, Jacob, and Daniel; dear brother of Jean Gordon and husband Joe, Charles L. Loritz Jr and wife Audry.

Mr. Loritz was a loyal employee of the United Parcel Service for 32 years and a member of Teamsters Local 355. John was an avid car enthusiast; especially Chevrolet and a fan of NASCAR and NHRA.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate John's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Monday, October 21 from 3-5 and 7-9PM where a funeral service will be held 10 AM Tuesday. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in John's name may be to the s Project. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
