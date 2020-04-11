|
John Edwin Petersen Jr, of Ormond Beach Florida passed away on March 29, 2020 at the age of 71. John was born in Miami, Florida to the late John and Esther Petersen Sr.
John graduated from Towson High School, received his AA degree from Catonsville Community College followed by his bachelor's and master's degrees from University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He was a Director of Social Work at St. Agnes Hospital before moving to the Outer Banks of North Carolina where he owned a Hallmark gift and card shop with his wife Susan until her passing. More recently, he returned to hospice social work, then continued to do volunteer work until his health necessitated retirement in 2017. In addition to his work, his other loves were all sports, all beaches, Pappas' crab cakes, his friends and family and his cat, Baby Girl.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife Susan (nee' Miller) and is survived by his nephews Mark Bregel of Lutherville, MD and Ross Bregel (Dotsie) of Towson, MD. He is also survived by his cherished step-granddaughters, Maddy Emmans of Watertown, CT and Alivea Maynard of Jacksonville, FL and their family. Finally, he is survived by a group of his dearest Baltimore friends dating back to his childhood. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date in Towson, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 11, 2020