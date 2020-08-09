1/1
John E. "Jack" Sprock
On July 29, 2020, John E. "Jack" Sprock passed away peacefully, after a long illness. He was the loving son of the late John & Emma Sprock. Jack was the beloved partner of Cheryl Stevenson for many years; beloved brother of Alan Sprock and wife Sandy, Barbara Scheinin and husband Steven, and Robert Sprock and wife Betts. The loving Uncle of Melissa, Chip, Nick and the late Aaron Sprock; as well as, grand & great nieces.

Jack graduated in 1964 from Calvert Hall College and joined the U.S. Air Force. He was a long time member of the Overlea Lions Club, loved to sail and traveled the world.

He was very entrepreneurial. He owned his own business, Complete Electric, Inc., for 41 years. He and his brother Rob owned a disco called "Reflections" and also, had a successful bar called "Port City Pub" and other ventures.

When Jack retired seven years ago, he moved to Jaco, Costa Rica where he lived out his dream of living on the beach/ocean, in warm weather year round!

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
