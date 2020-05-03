01/03/1928 - 04/14/2020



The Lord has welcomed our wonderful Jack home. Beloved husband of Janet Roop Cremeans for more than 60 years; devoted father of John Cremeans, Jr. and Anne Cremeans Kaufman; devoted grandfather of Elizabeth Cremeans, Anne Louise Cremeans and Jack Cremeans; and loving companion to Sarah Howe Hay. Funeral Service to be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Glenwood, Maryland on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrews Church for a garden memorial to Jack and Janet.



