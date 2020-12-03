On December 1, 2020, Dr. John Edgar Markel, beloved husband of the late Elva Mae Markel (nee Jarvis), loving companion of Anita M. Miller, devoted father of Lynda M. Wise (Carl), Dr. John S. Markel (Robin) and Jane Markel Henry. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Ruth M. Owens (Lyell). Dear uncle of Dr. L. Gary Owens.



Service and Interment private. Call the Govans Presbyterian Church office at 410-435-9188 for the zoom link of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Govans Presbyterian Church, 5824 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



