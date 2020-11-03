John E. Kasuda, Jr. 78 passed away on October 31, 2020, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was born on February 6, 1942 in Arnold City, Pennsylvania, to John and Helen Kasuda (nee Kasevsky).
John grew up in Arnold City, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Belmar High School, in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania in 1960. During high school, he played for the varsity basketball team and football team that had a perfect win record in 1960. After high school he attended Pratt Junior College, in Kansas, received a Bachelor's degree from California Teachers College in Pennsylvania and a Master's Degree from the University of Maryland in Maryland. He taught for 39 years in Anne Arundel County in Ferndale Elementary School, Brooklyn Middle School and Lindale Middle School. He retired in 2003. During his teaching career, John earned recognition as Outstanding Educator for Anne Arundel County in 1965, and was recognized by the Glen Burnie Chamber of Commerce as an Outstanding Educator.
John married Patricia (nee Ferrari) in 1964, in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. They were happily married for 56 years. Upon marrying, he relocated to Glen Burnie, Maryland, and resided in Anne Arundel County for 49 years. John loved sports and played softball, basketball, golf, and bowling. In addition, he coached little league baseball and flag football. He spent his summers as a supervisor for the Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks.
John was an active member in the Glen Burnie Community, participating in Cub Scouts, the Suburbia Community Swimming Pool Board, and assisting with the Greater Glen Burnie Carnival.
Upon relocating to the Erickson Retirement Community at Charlestown in Catonsville, Maryland, John became active in the Butterfly Garden, Charlestown Golfers, Residents' Council Maintenance and Engineering Committee, and the Rotary Club of Catonsville.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Kasuda.
John is survived by his spouse Pat of Catonsville, Maryland; sons: John (Christina) Kasuda, Paul (Debra) Kasuda, Mark (Ann-Marie) Kasuda; sister in law: Amelia (David) Cheverine of Ohio; Grandchildren: Lauren, Alexis, Natalie, and James. He was the beloved Granddad by marriage to Brad (Kaela) Johnson, Sarah (Lance) Ostermann, Grant (Amanda) Johnson and Great Granddad to Case Bradley, CharLee, Adelle, Corbin, Kinsler, Tinlee Lynn and Claire Michelle.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Thursday, November 5th, from 2 – 4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6th, at 11:30 am, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4414 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229. lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund or the Charlestown Scholarship Fund at 711 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.
To offer condolences to the Kasuda family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
.