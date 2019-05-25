Home

On Thursday, May 23, 2019, John Edward Perna, Sr., of Bel Air. Son of the late Agostina and Yolanda Perna; husband of the late Anna Marie Rowe Perna; father of Patricia Ruddle and Ronald of Jarrettsville, John E. Perna, Jr. and Elizabeth of Littlestown, Steve Perna and Mary of Manchester; grandfather of Shannon, Melissa, Rose, Bethaney, Michael, Jennifer; great-grandfather of 9. John was the oldest of 9 siblings, two of which survive him, Rose Trott and Joseph Perna of Gettysburg. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Prayer services will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.For full obituary and online condolences www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 25 to May 26, 2019
