John Edward Perna, Sr., 94, of Bel Air, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Forest Hill Heights Senior Living.Born June 24, 1924 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Agostino and Yolanda (Savalina) Perna. He was the loving husband of the late Anna Marie Rowe Perna, who predeceased him October 31, 1993.John was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and served during World War II. He spent his working career as an electrical contractor, and was the owner of Perna Electric Company, until his retirement. As John always considered working an enjoyable hobby, he continued to work throughout his life. He was a member of Sons of Italy and the Electric League. He was a parishioner of Holy Family in Randallstown.Surviving him are children and their spouses Patricia Ruddle and Ronald of Jarrettsville, John E. Perna, Jr. and Elizabeth of Littlestown, Steve Perna and Mary of Manchester; grandchildren Shannon, Melissa, Rose, Bethaney, Michael, Jennifer; 9 great-grandchildren, and loving extended family and devoted friends. John was the oldest of 9 siblings, two of which survive him, Rose Trott and Joseph Perna of Gettysburg. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Prayer services will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.





Published in Baltimore Sun from May 25 to May 29, 2019