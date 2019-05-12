Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.
3631 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
(410) 889-3735
For more information about
John Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Thompson

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Edward Thompson Notice
On May 2, 2019 John Edward Thompson, Sr. beloved husband of Linda M. Thompson (nee Hunter) and devoted father of Carolyn Cote and John Thompson, Jr. Loving grandfather of Jennifer Jones, Paige Thompson and Devin Thompson. Step-father of Lee H. Merritt of California and step-grandfather of Corey Merritt and Madison Raven Merritt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church 3800 Roland Avenue Balto, MD 21211 on Friday May 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. To sign the family guestbook, please visit www.burgee-henss-seitz.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now