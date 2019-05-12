|
On May 2, 2019 John Edward Thompson, Sr. beloved husband of Linda M. Thompson (nee Hunter) and devoted father of Carolyn Cote and John Thompson, Jr. Loving grandfather of Jennifer Jones, Paige Thompson and Devin Thompson. Step-father of Lee H. Merritt of California and step-grandfather of Corey Merritt and Madison Raven Merritt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church 3800 Roland Avenue Balto, MD 21211 on Friday May 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. To sign the family guestbook, please visit www.burgee-henss-seitz.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2019