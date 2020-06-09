Erisman, on June 7, 2020, John P., of Sykesville, husband of the late Joan Phyllis Erisman, father of Gail Rothchild and Scott Erisman (Jamie Kealey), companion of Betty Sponaugle, grandfather of Brandon Rothchild(Jillian) and Grace Erisman, great-grandchildren Jax and Nash.
Friends may call Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions to Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.