On Friday, June 5, 2020 of Mt. Airy, MD, JOHN ERNEST MILLER, JR. Beloved husband of Judy L. Miller; loving father of John E. Miller, III (Jen), Christopher Miller (Rebecca), and Jill Tolle (David); brother of Joan Dale (Alan); and cherished grandfather of Amanda, Carly, John IV, Katie, Jake, Michael, and Matthew. The Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate. Additional information and online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 8, 2020.