John Evan Padousis
On October 9, 2020, John Evan Padousis, 89, of Timonium. Son of the late Evangelos "Angelo" and Perdica (Stamatelos), from Thimiana, Chios, Greece, and beloved husband of Katherine Poletis Padousis for over 60 years. John graduated from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in 1953. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 and upon return, was part owner of Jarrettsville Pharmacy. He continued practicing pharmacy as part owner of Edwards and Anthony Pharmacy in Parkville for many years and continued to practice in the long-term-care setting until retiring in 2015. A devoted father to Evan John Padousis and wife Renee, Perianne Makres, and Joanne Stakias and husband Dimitrios. Loving brother to the late Dorothy Kaitis, Agnes Tzomides, George Padusi and survived by his brother Dr. Robert Padousis and wife Kitsa. Loving Grandfather to John Padousis, George Makres, John Makres, Gus Makres, and Katrina Makres, Argirios Stakias and Jenna Stakias.

Mr. Padousis will lie-in-state at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21207, on Wednesday, October 14th, from 10 to 11 AM, at which time a Funeral Service will begin. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery. With gratitude and appreciation it is requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
