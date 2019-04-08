|
On April 5, 2019, at age 94, John F. Argentino; beloved husband of the late Lena S. (nee Genovese); devoted father of John and his wife Sherry Argentino, Michael Argentino and Carlo Argentino and his girlfriend Paulette Paxton; Ex father in law of Mary Beth Southard; dear brother of Harry Argentino and the late Joe, Vince and Charles Argentino, Florence Shultz and Rosalie DiGiovanni; loving grandfather of Valerie, John, Michael and Amanda Argentino and the late Kristie Argentino; great grandfather of Tyler Algard.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Rd. (at Echodale) on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony Church on Wednesday at 10AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019