St John's Evangelical Lutheran
3911 Sweet Air Rd
Phoenix, MD 21131
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
3911 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
John F. ARSENAULT
John "Jack" Arsenault passed away on January 5, 2020; loving husband of Susan Arsenault for 57 yrs; beloved father of David Arsenault and his wife Evelyn, Alan Arsenault and his wife Anne Marie; cherished grandfather of Alexandra, Matthew, Christina, Sarah, and Aidan Arsenault; devoted brother of Janet, Beverly, Tom, Bill, and Dee.

A memorial service will be celebrated at St. John's Church, 3911 Sweet Air Road, Phoenix, MD 21131 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Arsenault's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church at the above address. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
