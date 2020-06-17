On June 14, 2020 John F. Bach, II passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Olivia Bach (nee Valle); devoted father of Jessica Ellis and her husband Timothy, and John F. Bach, III and his wife Jamie; dear brother of Judy Kiper and her husband Edward, and Jerry Bach; brother-in-law of JoAnne Koehler and her husband Henry, and Ralph Valle and his wife Leslie; loving grandfather of Madelyn, Samantha, Megan, Connor, and Sienna; also survived by many nieces and nephews.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Rd. #350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031.