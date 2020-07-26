1/1
John F. BLACHOWICZ Jr.
1928 - 2020
John F. Blachowicz, Jr. passed peacefully at Harford Memorial Hospital surrounded by family on July 21, 2020 at age 91 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. Born August 27, 1928 to the late Lenna & John Blachowicz, Sr. John was predeceased by his loving wife of 33 years, Maxine Blachowicz (nee Thompson). He was also predeceased by his siblings, Timothy Blachowicz, Agatha Majewski and Dorothy Dillard and his 2 stepdaughters Beverly Erauth and Delores Sessa. John is survived by his stepdaughter Sandra Malinoski & her husband Chuck, his 2 brothers Albert and Lewis Blachowicz and many step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family. John served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948 then went on to work for Bethlehem Steel where he would retire some 40 years later. In his spare time, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Santa Maria council. John was a kind and loving man who will be loved, missed and forever in our hearts.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Monday from 10 A.M. until 1 P.M.. Funeral service on Monday at 1 P.M. Interment in Holy Rosary Cemetery. www.kfhpa.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
