Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
John F. Burkhart

John F. Burkhart Notice
On Thursday, August 15, 2019 John Francis Burkhart, U.S. Air Force Veteran, of Timonium, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Susan (nee Shibata) Burkhart; devoted father of Richard Burkhart and his wife Lisa, Kenneth Burkhart and his wife Joan; dear brother of Joan Arcieri and the late Robert, Dorothy, Marie and Marlene; loving grandfather of Benjamin, Jade and Katie Burkhart.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 22, 2019 beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember John with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20, 2019
