On January 2, 2020 John Francis Coogan, Jr. passed away. Mr. Coogan graduated from Dulaney High School in 1961 and later put himself through college and graduated from Michigan State University in 1975 being the first in his family to get a college degree. He volunteered for many years at Susquehanna State Park as a historical tour guide. People would come from all over the country to experience his tours. He had a lifelong love of travel, hiking and history. He was the beloved husband of the late Anita Marie Coogan (nee Troy); devoted father of Kelly Renee Coogan-Gehr; dear brother of Sue Norris, Anna Smith, and William Coogan. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church 141 N. Hickory Ave. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Monday at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Friends of Maryland State Parks at www.friendsofmdparks.org. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 3, 2020