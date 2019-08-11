Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
5200 North Charles Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shettle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. ("Jack") Shettle Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. ("Jack") Shettle Sr. Notice
Jack Shettle passed away peacefully on the morning of August 8th 2019 at Mercy Ridge Retirement Home in Timonium, Maryland at the age of 90.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan, his son John, Jr, and daughter-in-law Abbey, his sister Jeanne, seven nieces and nephews, three grandchildren, Josh, Adam and David as well as a recently arrived great grandchild, Jack.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) in Towson, MD on Tuesday August 13th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday August 14th at 10:00am at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 North Charles Street with internment at St. Mary Govans Church Cemetery
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now