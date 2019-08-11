|
Jack Shettle passed away peacefully on the morning of August 8th 2019 at Mercy Ridge Retirement Home in Timonium, Maryland at the age of 90.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan, his son John, Jr, and daughter-in-law Abbey, his sister Jeanne, seven nieces and nephews, three grandchildren, Josh, Adam and David as well as a recently arrived great grandchild, Jack.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) in Towson, MD on Tuesday August 13th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday August 14th at 10:00am at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 North Charles Street with internment at St. Mary Govans Church Cemetery
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019