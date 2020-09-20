1/
John F. Shettle Jr.
On September 15, 2020, John F. Shettle, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Oxford, Maryland at the age of 65. John is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Abbey Smith, his sons Josh, Adam and David, and his grandson John "Jack" F. Shettle IV.

As a result of Covid-19, services and interment are private. You may watch a livestream of the Funeral Mass on the Cathedral's YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/user/cathedralofmary/videos. In lieu of flowers, John requested you consider a donation to either The Boley Centers http://boleycenters.org/about/ or Catholic Charities of Baltimore https://www.catholiccharities-md.org/.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
Guest Book

September 19, 2020
May God grace you, John, with eternal life. In the six years I have known you, you did all the good you could, to all the people you could especially the homeless, in all the ways you could, as long as ever you could
Kevin Mackin
Friend
