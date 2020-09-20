On September 15, 2020, John F. Shettle, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Oxford, Maryland at the age of 65. John is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Abbey Smith, his sons Josh, Adam and David, and his grandson John "Jack" F. Shettle IV.
As a result of Covid-19, services and interment are private. You may watch a livestream of the Funeral Mass on the Cathedral's YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/user/cathedralofmary/videos
. In lieu of flowers, John requested you consider a donation to either The Boley Centers http://boleycenters.org/about/
or Catholic Charities of Baltimore https://www.catholiccharities-md.org/
.