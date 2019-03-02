|
John Francis Finch, age 88, died on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Harry and Catherine Hughes Finch. He leaves beloved wife Mary Seabrease Finch, and children Billy Taylor, and Teresa Shehan. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Prochaska. Service Monday, March 4th at 1:00PM The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD. A donation in his memory may be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL, 33607. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2019