|
|
Fisher, Sr., on July 3, 2019, John "Joe" Joseph, husband of the late Dorothy Marie (Mann) Fisher; father of John J. Fisher, Jr. (Fran), David Fisher, and the late Anna Maria Fisher; 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchilden; brother of Mary Margaret Fisher and Leroy Fisher (Thea). Friends may call on Tuesday, July 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10th at the funeral home. Memorials to Sandy Mount U.M. Church, 2101 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019