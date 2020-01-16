|
|
John R. Forrest, 88, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020.
He was born in December 27, 1931 to the late Thomas and Selina Forrest in Brooklyn, NY. John spent many years as a Catholic priest in New York City, Boston and Baltimore before moving on to earn his Master's of Social Work from the University of Maryland. On July 28, 1973 John married Suzanne DeWald in Baltimore and they relocated to Columbia, MD in 1978. John was the Assistant Director of Social Work for the Department of Veteran Affairs in Washington, DC and retired in 2001 after 27 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, collecting stamps and most of all talking to people - he truly never met a stranger. John is survived by his wife Suzanne Forrest of Columbia; son John D. Forrest and his wife Elise and granddaughters Maren and Serena Forrest, all of Simsbury, CT; as well as sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Peter Smith of Flossmoor, IL. He was predeceased by his brother James Forrest, sister Selina Forrest, and brother Fr. Thomas Forrest.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Fuel Fund of Maryland; https://fuelfundmaryland.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 16, 2020