John Frances "Jack" McGarvey
Jack McGarvey passed away Tuesday July 21,2020 in Fort Myers, Florida, at 79. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, April Lee McGarvey ; his children Michelle McGarvey, J.Patrick McGarvey, Danielle Lee and Nicole Lee as a well as his two grandchildren Zachary McGarvey Walsh and Seamus Lee. Jack was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend and colleague. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf. He retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield where he was in-house attorney. He will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 24, 2020
The Baltimore City College Class of 1959 mourns the passing of fellow classmate JOHN McGARVEY.
Joel Eiseman
Classmate
July 24, 2020
Wonderfull laid back friend. Loved by all. One of Towson Elks finest!
Mike Ward
Friend
