Jack McGarvey passed away Tuesday July 21,2020 in Fort Myers, Florida, at 79. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, April Lee McGarvey ; his children Michelle McGarvey, J.Patrick McGarvey, Danielle Lee and Nicole Lee as a well as his two grandchildren Zachary McGarvey Walsh and Seamus Lee. Jack was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend and colleague. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf. He retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield where he was in-house attorney. He will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit.



