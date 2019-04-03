Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for John Duvall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Francis Duvall

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Francis Duvall Notice
On Saturday March 30, 2019. He leaves to grieve his Beloved Family. Family will receive Friends Monday, April 8, 2019 at Wylie Funeral Home of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133 from 5-8pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 at 10:00am. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions to his memory may be made to the Oblate Sisters of Providence, 701 Gun Road, Halethrope, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now