On Saturday March 30, 2019. He leaves to grieve his Beloved Family. Family will receive Friends Monday, April 8, 2019 at Wylie Funeral Home of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133 from 5-8pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 at 10:00am. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions to his memory may be made to the Oblate Sisters of Providence, 701 Gun Road, Halethrope, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2019