Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
John Hanlon
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
19 "I" St. N.W.
Washington, MD
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
John Francis Hanlon


John Francis Hanlon Notice
On February 12, 2019, John Francis Hanlon, age 99, loving and dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather went home to be with the Lord and his wife, Alta Louise, who preceded him on November 8, 2012. Father of sons John Gerard (wife Guangting and step-daughter Saier) and the late Timothy Michael. Grandfather of James (wife Laura), Daniel (wife Kari), Stephen (wife Trixie), Timothy (wife Joanna), and Michael (wife Mia). Great-grandfather of Brendan, Brody, Kelsey, Josiah, Norah, Abigail, Judah, Shae, Asa, Evelyn and Emmaus. Family will receive friends at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 19 "I" St. N.W., Washington DC 20001 on Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 10:30 a.m. and graveside at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Rd. Parking at Gonzaga High School: www.gonzaga.org/page/about/directions. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
