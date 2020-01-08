|
May 28, 1938 to 12/31/2019
On 12/31/2019, Jack passed away surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born and raised in Tremont, Pennsylvania, and attended LaSalle University in Philadelphia, attaining his Bachelor's degree in Physics. His post graduate work included coursework at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He enjoyed a long career at TEACOM, APG, and has patents on the rifle sights he invented during his tenure. His post-retirement career was in Computer Science and Digital Media, and he was famous for the wonderful slide shows he created way before they became popular. He was a huge early proponent of the benefits of Solar Energy, and lectured on the topic at Arizona State University. Despite all of his many accomplishments, he was most proud of his role as Father to his children. Jack was preceded in death by his Parents, Natalie Martin Carey, and John Carey, his Aunts and Uncles, Settimo, Anne, and Joseph, and his Grand-daughter, Katelyn Schwiegerath. He was the long-time companion of Peggy Hug, loving father of Lisa Marie Grzybowski and her husband David, Angela Eisenacher and her husband Tony, Paul Martin, Amy Gill Schwiegerath and husband Tom, Christopher Gill and wife Leslie, and Todd Gill, also survived by his Grandchildren Gavin Martin and wife Lauren, Courtney, Olivia, and Brighton Schwiegerath, Ashley, Brooke, and Cayden Gill, Savannah Cash, and Great-Grandchildren Evelyn and Eleanor Martin.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Margaret Church, 141 N. Hickory Ave., Bel Air, MD 21014, on Saturday, January 18, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020