John Francis Maskavich, 93, of Catonsville, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2020.



Born on Dec. 22, 1926, in Edenborn, Pa., he grew up in the Baltimore area and he and his family were very active at St. Alphonsus Church. He attended St. Charles school in Catonsville, which is now the Charleston Retirement Center.



John enlisted in the Army in 1946 and served his country proudly. For three years, he served as assistant chaplain at Sugamo Prison in Tokyo, Occupied Japan, where Japanese prisoners accused of war crimes were detained for their trials.



After leaving the Army, John utilized the G.I. Bill of Rights to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees from Loyola College. He had a 25-year education career, including 17 years as vice principal at Arbutus Junior High School. After retiring from education, John started J&K Painting Company.



John was proud of his Lithuanian heritage and served for many years on committees for Baltimore's Lithuanian Hall and Baltimore's Lithuanian Festival, including several as chairman. He was a member of Lithuanian American Legion Post 154 for 44 consecutive years, including 10 as commander and several as chaplain.



John enjoyed traveling all over the country and abroad with his wife, Kathleen. A man of deep faith and conviction, his work and his relationships with others were his service to God. He particularly cherished teaching an adult Bible Study class at West Baltimore United Methodist Church for 34 years.



An avid vegetable and flower gardener, John loved toiling on the soil and reaping the benefits of his work. He especially enjoyed growing roses and dahlias.



John was preceded in death by his parents, eight sisters, two brothers; and a son.



Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Kathleen Maskavich; one daughter, Mary Martha Swanson (Joel); two sons, John Maskavich Jr. (Kim) and Paul Maskavich (Barbara); one stepdaughter, Diana Mosier (Bob); five grandchildren, Paige Maskavich, Karley Martin, Christopher Swanson, Zachary Maskavich, and Collin Maskavich; and one step-granddaughter, Emilie Mosier. He was previously married to Audrey Maskavich.



