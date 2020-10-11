1/
John Francis Maskavich
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Francis Maskavich, 93, of Catonsville, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2020.

Born on Dec. 22, 1926, in Edenborn, Pa., he grew up in the Baltimore area and he and his family were very active at St. Alphonsus Church. He attended St. Charles school in Catonsville, which is now the Charleston Retirement Center.

John enlisted in the Army in 1946 and served his country proudly. For three years, he served as assistant chaplain at Sugamo Prison in Tokyo, Occupied Japan, where Japanese prisoners accused of war crimes were detained for their trials.

After leaving the Army, John utilized the G.I. Bill of Rights to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees from Loyola College. He had a 25-year education career, including 17 years as vice principal at Arbutus Junior High School. After retiring from education, John started J&K Painting Company.

John was proud of his Lithuanian heritage and served for many years on committees for Baltimore's Lithuanian Hall and Baltimore's Lithuanian Festival, including several as chairman. He was a member of Lithuanian American Legion Post 154 for 44 consecutive years, including 10 as commander and several as chaplain.

John enjoyed traveling all over the country and abroad with his wife, Kathleen. A man of deep faith and conviction, his work and his relationships with others were his service to God. He particularly cherished teaching an adult Bible Study class at West Baltimore United Methodist Church for 34 years.

An avid vegetable and flower gardener, John loved toiling on the soil and reaping the benefits of his work. He especially enjoyed growing roses and dahlias.

John was preceded in death by his parents, eight sisters, two brothers; and a son.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Kathleen Maskavich; one daughter, Mary Martha Swanson (Joel); two sons, John Maskavich Jr. (Kim) and Paul Maskavich (Barbara); one stepdaughter, Diana Mosier (Bob); five grandchildren, Paige Maskavich, Karley Martin, Christopher Swanson, Zachary Maskavich, and Collin Maskavich; and one step-granddaughter, Emilie Mosier. He was previously married to Audrey Maskavich.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved