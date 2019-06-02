Jack is survived by his wife Teresa (Tracy) of Laurel, MD; his son John and daughter-in-law Robin of Savage, MD; his son Michael and daughter-in-law Jeannie of Baltimore, MD; his daughter Denise of Laurel, MD; his son Daniel of Bryn Mawr, PA; his daughter Meghan (Hogge) and son-in-law Bryan of Falls Church, VA; his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Alyssa of Bethesda, MD; his son Marty of Washington, D.C.; and his 9 grandchildren: Johnny, Willy, Dillon, Brendan, Nathaniel, Nicole, Andrew, Emily and Matthew; and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Mary Rose Iacoboni of Baltimore, MD; his two brothers, Joseph of Baltimore, MD and James of Glen Burnie, MD. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Friday, June 7th from 4 until 8 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church 8603 Contee Road Laurel, Maryland 20708 on Saturday, June 8th at 10 am. Interment with military honors to follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at Published in Baltimore Sun on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary