Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
John Francis Trabert Notice
On June 23, 2019 John Francis Trabert, beloved husband of Barbara Ann (nee Koreck) Trabert; beloved father of Kevin Trabert and Christi Tallarico, Christina Whittaker and her husband Darren; dear brother of Kenneth Trabert and his wife Twyla, Barbara, Robert and Richard Trabert; loving grandfather of Ryan Whittaker.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 am with interment to follow at the Highview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 25, 2019
