Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Frangiskakis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frangiskakis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Frangiskakis Notice
On September 10, 2019 John Frangiskakis beloved husband of Sharon Frangiskakis (nee Karas); devoted father of Dianne Blanning (Trevor), John Michael Frangiskakis (Susan), Dee Dee Tsamoutalis, Nikki Kastanakis (Michael) and the late Anna Clancy (the late Tyrone); loving grandfather of Zach, Allie, Daphne and Arianna; brother of Marie Barbera; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 5 to 8 PM with a Trisagion service at 7 PM. Mr. Frangiskakis will lie-in-repose at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Friday from 10:30 to 11 AM when funeral service will begin. Interment St. Demetrios Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to or Bucknell University.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now