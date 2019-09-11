|
|
On September 10, 2019 John Frangiskakis beloved husband of Sharon Frangiskakis (nee Karas); devoted father of Dianne Blanning (Trevor), John Michael Frangiskakis (Susan), Dee Dee Tsamoutalis, Nikki Kastanakis (Michael) and the late Anna Clancy (the late Tyrone); loving grandfather of Zach, Allie, Daphne and Arianna; brother of Marie Barbera; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 5 to 8 PM with a Trisagion service at 7 PM. Mr. Frangiskakis will lie-in-repose at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Friday from 10:30 to 11 AM when funeral service will begin. Interment St. Demetrios Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to or Bucknell University.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019