On July 12, 2020 John Franklin Strahan, M.D. beloved husband of Margaret Mohler Strahan Ph. D. and the late Jean Eickelberg Strahan; dear father of Susan T. Strahan, M.D., Nancy V. Strahan, M.D. (William Blackstone) and Sally S. Matthews (Sanford Matthews); dear grandfather of Margaret and Rebecca Blackstone and Katherine and Sarah Matthews; devoted brother of the late Charles Strahan M.D. and the late William T. Strahan D.D.S.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to John F. Strahan, M.D. Lectureship Fund, https://secure.jhu.edu/form/derma
or JH Dept. of Dermatology 750 E. Pratt St, 17th Fl. Balto. MD 21202. Arrangements by the MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com