JOHN FRANKLIN STRAHAN M.D.
On July 12, 2020 John Franklin Strahan, M.D. beloved husband of Margaret Mohler Strahan Ph. D. and the late Jean Eickelberg Strahan; dear father of Susan T. Strahan, M.D., Nancy V. Strahan, M.D. (William Blackstone) and Sally S. Matthews (Sanford Matthews); dear grandfather of Margaret and Rebecca Blackstone and Katherine and Sarah Matthews; devoted brother of the late Charles Strahan M.D. and the late William T. Strahan D.D.S.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to John F. Strahan, M.D. Lectureship Fund, https://secure.jhu.edu/form/derma or JH Dept. of Dermatology 750 E. Pratt St, 17th Fl. Balto. MD 21202.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
