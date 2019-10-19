|
On October 18, 2019, John G. Belan; beloved husband of Tanya Belan; devoted father of Matthew Belan; loving grandfather of Brooke Belan; dear brother of the late Eleanor Coyne.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m., with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D., Timonium, MD 21093. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019