Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
John G. Belan
On October 18, 2019, John G. Belan; beloved husband of Tanya Belan; devoted father of Matthew Belan; loving grandfather of Brooke Belan; dear brother of the late Eleanor Coyne.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m., with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D., Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
