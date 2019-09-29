|
|
John G. Gruver, aged 56, died unexpectedly but peacefully of natural causes at his home on July 13th. A long-time resident of the area, John graduated from Mt. Hebron HS and received a BS in Chemistry from UMd. John's life as an entrepreneur included an optics business and sales on eBay since its infancy. He had an innate ability to recognize an item's value & rarity and based his sales accordingly. John enjoyed swimming, fishing, and scuba. He was an avid skier and an aerobatic pilot. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contact the family for details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019