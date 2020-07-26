Surrounded by his family, on July 20, 2020 John George Schenk passed away, beloved husband of Patricia Schenk; devoted father of Ronald Schenk and his wife Jeanne, Freeland MD, Laura Smith and her husband Brian, Fallston MD, cherished grandfather of Aidan Smith, and Evan Smith.



Born in Baltimore, the youngest of seven brothers and sisters, he later served in the Army during the Korean conflict, witnessing the detonation of the first hydrogen bomb in the South Pacific. The long term Western Electric employee was an avid sports fan, enjoying golf, bowling and his beloved baseball.



Family and friends are invited to gather at Fallston United Methodist Church on Monday (7/27/20) from 1-2 pm, where a funeral service will begin at 2 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store