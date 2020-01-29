|
|
Our beloved Husband, devoted Father, and Granddad, John Gregory (Jack) Trout passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD to John Cameron Trout and Mabel Frances Blakeley, Jack lived the majority of his 72 years in Harford County, MD.
Jack married Deborah (Debbie) Wright in 1973. They have 2 children, John Wright (Johnny) Trout and Jaclyn Ann Trout (Jackie) Smithson. Jack has 7 grandchildren. Johnny and his wife Deanna have 4 children; John Wright (Jack) Trout Jr., Ryan Dean Trout, Gregory Allen Trout, and Leah Josephine Trout. Jackie and her husband Shane have 3 children; Isabelle Jean (Bella) Smithson, Charlotte Ann Smithson, and Mabel Leigh Smithson.
He is survived by his siblings Stephen Cameron Trout, Mary Margaret Bickford, Charles Henry Schulter, Gary Lee Trout (Donna) and brother-in-law Bryan Schmidt (Suzanne).
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Eloise Brockmeyer Trout. As well as, his sibling Suzanne Catherine Schmidt, and his sister-in-law Margaret Trout (Stephen).
Jack graduated from North Harford High School in 1965 and looked forward to every class reunion and gathering with his fellow classmates since then. His occupations included dairy farming on the family farm, brick mason with Stolins & Trout, and USPS rural letter carrier. In 2014 he retired from the Forest Hill Post Office. As a member of Centre Presbyterian Church, he served as an officer of the Centre Cemetery Association. He was proud to sit with his children and grandchildren in the pew and see them be active members at Centre as well. An avid animal lover, Jack is well known around Norrisville for taking his dogs for rides in the "dog mobile". He enjoyed breakfast and lunch gatherings as well as trips to Atlantic City with friends and neighbors. Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing, listening to Bluegrass, Classic Country Music, baseball games on the radio, and attending his grandchildren's school, sporting and 4-H events.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to the Harford County Humane Society at 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047 or to the Centre Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association at 251 East Maple Lawn Road, New Park, PA 17352.
Family and friends were invited to a visitation at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 5pm – 7pm. Another visitation was held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 1pm until a Celebration of Life Service started at 2pm at Centre Presbyterian Church located at 83 New Park Rd, New Park, PA 17352. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in Stewartstown, PA is assisting the family with their wishes.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020