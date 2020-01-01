Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church
John Garofolo Notice
On December 28, 2019, JOHN GAROFOLO, beloved husband of Lorraine; devoted father of John, Tina, and Jeanie, and father-in-law of James; loving grandfather of Mathew and Morgan; adoring great-grandfather of Autumn and Andi; dear brother of Angie.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Friday, January 3 from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church on Saturday, January 4 at 11am. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gilchrist Howard County Hospice Center (https://www.gilchristcares.org/), 6339 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD, 21036, where John and his family received wonderful care or to the St. Alphonsus Building the Future Capital Campaign. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
