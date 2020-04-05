Home

John George Kordusky Notice
On April 1, 2020; JOHN GEORGE KORDUSKY; beloved husband of Ann E. Kordusky (nee Brown); loving father of Bethany A. Kordusky and Meaghan A. Kordusky; cherished brother of Lucille Frey and husband Donald, and Catherine Piazza and husband Robert; dear brother-in-law of Mary Jo Rodney; devoted uncle to several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents Coralee (Elliott) Kordusky and John George Kordusky Sr, his sister Mary Lou Cover and brother Michael Kordusky. He was also preceded in death by Joseph V. Trovato, John (Jack) Krach, Thomas Annulis and others who touched his life.

A Memorial Mass and entombment at The Catholic Community of Ascension and St. Augustine Church will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Catholic Community of Ascension and St. Augustine.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
