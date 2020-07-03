1/
John George Voelker Jr.
John George Voelker, Jr., age 71, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on June 29, 2020 at Harford Memorial Hospital. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of John Voelker Sr. and Patricia (Boyle) Voelker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked as a budget analyst for the state and city government and was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bel Air.

John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan (Edmonston) Voelker; sons, Bruce (Cassie) Voelker, Steve (Melissa) Voelker and Pete (Season) Voelker; grandchildren, Maddie, Gavin, Julia, Sam and Natalie; brother, Michael Voelker; and sister, Maria Duffy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Chris Voelker and Connie Schomann.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am.

Contributions may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD, 21403 or www.cbf.org.

To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
JUL
10
Service
McComas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
