Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME
6500 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME
6500 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
On November 15, 2019 John Gilbert Haus Jr. beloved husband of Anne Reilly Haus; dear father of Kimberly Haus Federico (Michael), John Gilbert Haus III (Lisa), Michael King Haus (Jennifer), Thomas Reilly Haus (Molly), Kevin James Haus (Lucy), Kathleen Haus Smith (Michael) and Timothy Stockett Haus (Susan); devoted brother-in-law of Eileen Reilly Clark (William). He is also survived by twenty five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may make contributions in his name to Loyola Blakefield 500 Chestnut Ave. Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
