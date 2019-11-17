|
On November 15, 2019 John Gilbert Haus Jr. beloved husband of Anne Reilly Haus; dear father of Kimberly Haus Federico (Michael), John Gilbert Haus III (Lisa), Michael King Haus (Jennifer), Thomas Reilly Haus (Molly), Kevin James Haus (Lucy), Kathleen Haus Smith (Michael) and Timothy Stockett Haus (Susan); devoted brother-in-law of Eileen Reilly Clark (William). He is also survived by twenty five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may make contributions in his name to Loyola Blakefield 500 Chestnut Ave. Towson, MD 21204. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019