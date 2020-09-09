1/1
John Giordano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 6, 2020, John Ralph Giordano, beloved husband of Ardelle (Phillips) Giordano, devoted father of Linda Rainville and her husband Tom, loving grandfather of Rachel, Holly, Sydney and Jordan and great grandfather of Freddie.

Family and friends may gather at the CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME by Craig Witzke on Friday, 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Service and Interment, Saturday, 11 am, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. For further information and/or to post condolences, please visit, www.candlelightfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved