John Giordano

On September 6, 2020, John Ralph Giordano, beloved husband of Ardelle (Phillips) Giordano, devoted father of Linda Rainville and her husband Tom, loving grandfather of Rachel, Holly, Sydney and Jordan and great grandfather of Freddie.
Family and friends may gather at the CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME by Craig Witzke on Friday, 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Service and Interment, Saturday, 11 am, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. For further information and/or to post condolences, please visit, www.candlelightfuneralhome.com
.