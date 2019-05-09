Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
On May 7, 2019, The Honorable John Grason Turnbull II, beloved husband of Anne H. Turnbull (nee Hottel); beloved father of Katherine Turnbull Kohnle (Daniel) and their families, and Jennifer McQuaid (Brian) and their families; loving grandfather of Rutherford Turnbull Sampson. A visitation will be held on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, Towson, MD, 21204, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 12:45 pm. Interment private. Please Omit Flowers. Memorial Contributions in Memory of Judge Turnbull may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Md 21031 or to the Milton J. Dance Head and Neck Center, c/o GBMC Foundation, 6701 N. Charles St., Towson, Md 21204. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 12, 2019
