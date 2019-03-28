|
On March 26, 2019, John "Jack" Grieve passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Annie Fenwick Grieve; devoted father of Alison Oswald and her husband Larry, and Jacqueline Steiner and her fiancé Don Clayton, Jr.; loving grandfather of Carli Steiner, Alex Oswald, Stephanie Herman and her husband Chris, and Christian Steiner. Jack was predeceased by 5 siblings. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm, with a funeral service at 4pm. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to the American Red Cross, P. O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 28, 2019