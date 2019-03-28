Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
For more information about
John Grieve
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Grieve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Grieve

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Grieve Notice
On March 26, 2019, John "Jack" Grieve passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Annie Fenwick Grieve; devoted father of Alison Oswald and her husband Larry, and Jacqueline Steiner and her fiancé Don Clayton, Jr.; loving grandfather of Carli Steiner, Alex Oswald, Stephanie Herman and her husband Chris, and Christian Steiner. Jack was predeceased by 5 siblings. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm, with a funeral service at 4pm. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to the American Red Cross, P. O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now