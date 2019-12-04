|
|
John Robert Grindstaff, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on November 30, 2019. He was 94.
Mr. Grindstaff was born in Mt. Hope, West Virginia, to John and Josie Taylor Grindstaff. He was the devoted husband of the late Edith Colleen Grindstaff, loving father of Judy DeWitt and her husband Christopher, and Edith Griffith and her husband William Griffith, Jr. Mr. Grindstaff was the grandfather of Kelly Lynn Ackerman, and great-grandfather of Devin Paige Ryder and Kori Elizabeth Ackerman. He was predeceased by his 6 brothers and 5 sisters.
Mr. Grindstaff served in the U.S. Army during World War II, earning 3 Bronze Service Stars in the Rhineland and Ardennnes-Alsace Campaigns. He worked as a carpenter at Perry Point VAMC. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, BINGO, and slots. He enjoyed woodworking, renovating homes and building things for others. He was obsessed with watching Western movies and shows and loved old Country music.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made in his memory to , 101 North Gay Street, #B, Baltimore, MD, 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019