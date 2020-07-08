1/
John H. Anderson
On July 1, 2020 John Henry Anderson, survived by his loving wife Dollie Anderson, family and other relatives. The family will received friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at The Harvest Church 4651 Pimlico Rd. The funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 wake 10:00 with funeral services to follow 10:30 at The Harvest Church 4651 Pimlico Rd. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on July 23, 2020 10:45 am. Inquiries (410) 664-6800

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
The Harvest Church
JUL
11
Wake
10:00 AM
The Harvest Church
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
The Harvest Church
JUL
23
Interment
10:45 AM
Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
