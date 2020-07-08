On July 1, 2020 John Henry Anderson, survived by his loving wife Dollie Anderson, family and other relatives. The family will received friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at The Harvest Church 4651 Pimlico Rd. The funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 wake 10:00 with funeral services to follow 10:30 at The Harvest Church 4651 Pimlico Rd. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on July 23, 2020 10:45 am. Inquiries (410) 664-6800
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.