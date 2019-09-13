Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Resources
More Obituaries for John Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Blevins Sr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Blevins Sr. Notice
John Herbert Blevins, Sr.,90 years of Darlington, MD passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in his home. He was the beloved husband of Betty Joan (Rutherford) Blevins, and they had shared 64 years of marriage. Born on January 12, 1929 in Summerset, MD, he was a son of the late Wiley Cicero Blevins and Mary Ruth (Bare) Blevins as well as a veteran of the U.S. Army. Retiring in the early 1990's, he had worked for the former C&P Telephone Company as a lineman and an engineer. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball on the church team and working outdoors. John was a family man. He loved to attend his grandchildren's sports events and activities and was known to be the "family photographer." He attended Franklin Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: two children-John H. Blevins, Jr. of Darlington, MD; Cathy A. Black and her husband, Dennis of Darlington, MD; three siblings-Wint Blevins of Forest Hill, MD; Dale Blevins of Jarrettsville, MD and Thelma Bauguess of Forest Hill, MD. Three grandchildren-Derrick Black, Kevin Black and Stacy Sloan; five great grandchildren-Brady and Cody Sloan; Dylan, Victoria and Autumn Black. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Willard Blevins, Wayne Blevins and Rachel Wyatt.

Services were Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Franklin Baptist Church, 2106 Franklin Baptist Church, Darlington, MD. His minister, Pastor Sean Kelly officiated with interment in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. For directions or to send condolences, please visit

www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now