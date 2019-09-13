|
|
John Herbert Blevins, Sr.,90 years of Darlington, MD passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in his home. He was the beloved husband of Betty Joan (Rutherford) Blevins, and they had shared 64 years of marriage. Born on January 12, 1929 in Summerset, MD, he was a son of the late Wiley Cicero Blevins and Mary Ruth (Bare) Blevins as well as a veteran of the U.S. Army. Retiring in the early 1990's, he had worked for the former C&P Telephone Company as a lineman and an engineer. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball on the church team and working outdoors. John was a family man. He loved to attend his grandchildren's sports events and activities and was known to be the "family photographer." He attended Franklin Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: two children-John H. Blevins, Jr. of Darlington, MD; Cathy A. Black and her husband, Dennis of Darlington, MD; three siblings-Wint Blevins of Forest Hill, MD; Dale Blevins of Jarrettsville, MD and Thelma Bauguess of Forest Hill, MD. Three grandchildren-Derrick Black, Kevin Black and Stacy Sloan; five great grandchildren-Brady and Cody Sloan; Dylan, Victoria and Autumn Black. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Willard Blevins, Wayne Blevins and Rachel Wyatt.
Services were Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Franklin Baptist Church, 2106 Franklin Baptist Church, Darlington, MD. His minister, Pastor Sean Kelly officiated with interment in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019