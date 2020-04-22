|
|
John H. Cook III passed away April 10, 2020. He was born to the late John H. Cook II and Hazel Kintner Cook on September 22, 1934 in Port Jervis, NY.
John was a graduate of Kenwood High School in Rossville, MD. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He went to work for Northeastern Supply in 1964 and subsequently purchased the company in 1971. John actively ran the company until 1987 and Northeastern celebrated 75 years in business in 2020.
John could be found doing the things he loved, such as boating and playing golf. He was also an avid reader, an auto enthusiast, and he liked to spend time in Ocean City, MD. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family. He was a member of the Maryland Golf and Country Club, the Venice Golf and Country Club, the Masonic Lodge, and the Shriners.
Survivors include his loving wife, Norma J. Cook of Venice; son, Steve Cook and his wife, Drew Ann; daughter, Cher Cook-Boyle; grandchildren, Stephanie Cook, J. Halsey Cook IV and Matthew Boyle; nephews, Scott Rinaca, wife Donna and family, Mike Rinaca, wife Diane and family and Rob Rinaca and wife Patti.
Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Bruce G. Cook.
When making memorials, please consider Gold in Fight, P.O. Box 1005 Ft. George Meade, MD 20755 and/or American Supply Association Education Foundation, 1200 N. Arlington Heights Rd. #150, Itasca, IL 60143 or any charity of your choosing.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020